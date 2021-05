Category: World Published on Tuesday, 11 May 2021 20:24 Hits: 1

Spain approved on Tuesday the use of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine for people under the age of 60, Spanish El Pais newspaper reported, citing regional government sources.

