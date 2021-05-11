Biden admin to end rule that sought iris scans, voice prints from immigrant applicants

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 11 May 2021 23:00 Hits: 3

The Biden administration is rescinding a rule proposed by the previous administration last fall that sought the drastic mass surveillance of immigrants, BuzzFeed News reports. While it never took affect, the previous administration’s rule sought to both increase the number of immigrants who have to submit biometric data as part of their applications and the types of data collected, from iris scans to voice prints to DNA.

“The proposed policy never took effect, but would have represented a massive shift in the Department of Homeland Security’s collection of personal information from immigrants and US citizens and caused concern among privacy and immigrant advocates,” the report said.

Ur Jaddou, nominated by President Joe Biden to formally lead U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), was among those condemning the proposal last year. “It is stunning,” she said according to BuzzFeed News. “They’re using what is overly general language in the law to justify a massive, unprecedented expansion to collect really personal information that they appear to plan to keep and use in perpetuity. What is the reason for this? What is the problem they are trying to solve?”

There are certainly plenty of legitimate issues that need to be addressed at USCIS. But much like the previous administration’s “extreme vetting” of refugees who are already very much vetted, the proposed rule’s goal was to make immigrants’ application process more difficult and scarier. One only need look at who was touting the policy.

Following initial reports of the previous administration’s plan last year, former unlawfully appointed Department of Homeland Security official and anti-immigrant loudmouth Ken Cuccinelli called the proposed rule “responsible governing.” American Civil Liberties Union Deputy Director of Immigration Policy Andrea Flores clarified to BuzzFeed News that “Trump’s goal is clear: to shut down the legal immigration system and make immigration as difficult as possible.”

In opposing the rule, the American Immigration Council, the Immigration Defense Clinic at Colorado Law, and the American Immigration Lawyers Association said it would “impose sweeping new requirements for noncitizens and their U.S.-citizen loved ones to turn over sensitive biometric data to the government, add to the already-exorbitant price of immigrating to the United States, create new bureaucratic delays, and threaten to create a surveillance state of “continuous vetting” for noncitizens that is antithetical to basic American values.”

“This was one part of a multipart effort by the Trump administration to dramatically expand the personally identifiable information collected from noncitizens during their four years in office, but this was by far the most sweeping one,” AIC Policy Director Jorge Loweree told The Hill following the Biden administration’s decision.

In its final weeks, the previous administration also set its sights on the citizenship test—not only finalizing changes lengthening the test, but also making it much harder to pass. Once again defending that policy change was Cuccinelli, who on the day before Biden’s inauguration signed a now-trashed policy that claimed the Immigration and Customs Enforcement union had say over the new administration’s policy. The new administration in February said it would be trashing that test and returning to a 2008 version of the exam.

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/2029992