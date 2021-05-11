Watch advocate sum up the real reason Republicans are stoking anti-trans hysteria in girls' sports

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 11 May 2021 23:30 Hits: 3

As Daily Kos has continued to cover, the GOP’s hysteria point of 2021 seems to be keeping trans girls out of girls’ sports. This nationwide campaign exists mostly at the state level, with Republican lawmakers pushing bills that pretend to care about equity in girls' sports. Of course, these legislations are just a means of discriminating and excluding vulnerable youth. Similarly, we’ve witnessed a push for bills that would make it harder for transgender folks to update their birth certificates, as well as bills that would ban physicians from providing gender-affirming care (which can be life-saving) for trans youth.

Sadly, anti-trans rhetoric catches on with people all over the political spectrum—including, as is apparently the case with Caitlyn Jenner, who is running for governor of California, even some transgender folks themselves. Check out this smart, moving discussion between MSNBC’s Joy Reid, Nikole Hannah-Jones, and advocate Charlotte Clymer below.

Speaking of Jenner, whose platform I don’t want to provide extensive room for, she apparently didn’t bother to vote in the 2020 presidential election. Here is a recent clip of her explaining that she “wound up going to play golf” instead.

California recall candidate @Caitlyn_Jenner tells @DanaBashCNN she did not vote in 2020. "Out here in California, it's like, why vote for a Republican president? ... It was Election Day. And I just couldn't get excited about it. And I just wound up going to play golf." pic.twitter.com/JUAGsdrycJ May 11, 2021

While a guest on Reid’s show TheReidOut, Reid accurately described the trans sports hysteria movement as a made-up crisis, noting that it’s the “favorite” kind for Republicans. Hannah-Jones described the anti-trans sports effort as a “wedge” and that Republicans aren’t, for example, arguing for better funding and treatment in girls’ sports.

In speaking about trans girls in sports in general, Clymer said the Republican party “has run out of ideas” and that trans children are easy for Republicans to attack because most Americans don’t know a lot about trans kids and health care. Clymer also pointed out that many times when Republicans attack trans youth online, they’re choosing photos of Black trans women in high school next to young cis white girls. Reid agreed with this sentiment, pointing out that it’s relying on the idea of fear of Black bodies, furthering the subject as an intersectional issue.

And in terms of Jenner? Clymer really nailed it.

“Caitlyn Jenner is the Phyllis Schlafly of the trans community,” Clymer stated, making reference to the attorney who opposed the Equal Rights Amendment, abortion, and LGBTQ rights. Clymer added that Jenner has consistently been against LGBTQ equality, and “has always worked against our interests, and so when we saw her throw trans children under the bus and directly attack trans children in that interview, we're not surprised. ...This is who she is.”

Clymer also described Jenner as a “hypocrite” and “hateful” person who attacks fellow trans people to help her brand.

You can check out the full interview below.

