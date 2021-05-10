Jordan Summons Israeli Envoy To Protest Violations In Jerusalem

Category: World Published on Monday, 10 May 2021 12:29 Hits: 1

Jordan on Sunday summoned the Israeli charge d'affaires of the Israeli embassy in Amman to protest the ongoing Israeli violations against the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Foreign Affairs Ministry's Secretary-General Yousef Bataineh stressed that the recent Israeli practices against the Al-Aqsa Mosque in East Jerusalem contradicted international law and its historical and legal status quo.

Bataineh urged Israel to stop such violations immediately, warning of the consequences of continuing provocations and escalation, it said.

He urged the Israeli charge d'affaires to convey a message to the Israeli government that, under international law, Israel must adhere to its obligations as an occupying power in East Jerusalem, stop the attacks on the Al-Aqsa Mosque and Jerusalemites, and cease evicting Palestinian residents of the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood from their homes in East Jerusalem.

Jordanians protest outside the Israeli embassy in Amman, in solidarity with the people of Jerusalem for the heinous crimes committed against them by Israeli occupation forces.



#SaveSheikhJarrahpic.twitter.com/ZnGsElBpWR May 9, 2021

Reaffirming the invalidity of Israeli court decisions on occupied East Jerusalem, the Jordanian official also called on the Israeli authorities to respect the international law over this issue.

Hundreds of Palestinians have been injured in the past days during clashes with Israeli security forces in East Jerusalem and other Palestinian territories.

The clashes were sparked by the Israeli restrictions on Palestinian Muslims in East Jerusalem during the holy month of Ramadan and the Israeli plan to evict some Palestinian families from a neighborhood in East Jerusalem.

#Palestine | Tensions have mounted in the city, the occupied #WestBank and #Gaza throughout the Muslim holy month of #Ramadan, amid growing anger over the potential eviction of Palestinians from #Jerusalem homes on land claimed by Jewish settlers. pic.twitter.com/eP91Auw3h5 May 8, 2021

