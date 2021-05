Category: World Published on Sunday, 09 May 2021 11:50 Hits: 1

KABUL: Dozens of young girls were buried on Sunday (May 9) at a desolate hilltop cemetery in Kabul, a day after a secondary school was targeted in the bloodiest attack in Afghanistan in over a year. A series of blasts outside the school during a peak holiday shopping period killed more than 50 ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/afghans-bury-dead-from-bloody-school-blasts-14775092