Category: World Published on Tuesday, 11 May 2021 15:40 Hits: 3

At least 25 people, including a police officer, were killed on May 6, 2021 in the Jacarezinho favela located to the north of Rio de Janeiro during a police raid, one of the most deadly in the history of the Brazilian capital. In the wake of this massacre, locals have been calling for justice and an end to police impunity.

Read more https://observers.france24.com/en/americas/20210511-after-dozens-dies-in-deadly-police-raid-residents-of-rio-favelas-call-for-justice