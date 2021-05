Category: World Published on Tuesday, 11 May 2021 13:50 Hits: 1

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau reaffirmed the "excellent state of bilateral relations" between the two countries in a telephone call on Tuesday (May 11). They also noted the growing economic ties between Singapore and Canada. "Since the ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/singapore/lee-hsien-loong-justin-trudeau-call-bilateral-ties-cooperation-14788512