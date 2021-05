Category: World Published on Tuesday, 11 May 2021 18:22 Hits: 3

British soldiers used "clearly disproportionate" force during violence in Northern Ireland that saw 10 civilians shot dead in 1971, a coroner ruled Tuesday, finding the victims all innocent of any crimes.

