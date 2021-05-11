Biden's very popular proposals are meeting resistance as some Democrats fret over raising taxes

Category: World Hits: 2
The initial part of the sausage-making on President Joe Biden's proposal to invest some $4 trillion in the nation's future has begun, and the more special interest groups worm their way into the discussion, the more skittish some congressional Democrats are getting.
The thing to remember as this messy process plays out is that Biden himself already called compromise "inevitable," full well knowing how much give-and-take would be necessary to wrestle such monumental changes into law.
Biden has also articulated two red lines that have left the White House lots of room to maneuver: "Inaction is simply not an option," Biden said at the White House last month. Speaking at the White House again last week, Biden added that whatever shape his proposal ends up taking, he's committed to finding a way to fund it that doesn't involve ballooning that national debt the way Republicans did when they gave the nation's wealthiest a giant tax cut in 2017.
"I’m willing to compromise," Biden said, "But I’m not willing to not pay for what we’re talking about. I’m not willing to deficit spend. [Republicans] already have us $2 trillion in the hole." In a nod to compromise, Biden also indicated last Thursday that he thought the corporate rate should be set somewhere between 25% and 28%—a level that appeared designed to appease Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, who had balked at rolling back the GOP’s 2017 corporate tax cut to 28%.
This week, Biden is hosting a series of lawmakers at the White House to discuss his proposals, including senators from both sides of the aisle. The Washington Post reports that the White House is starting to get push back from some Democrats as special interests chip away at the idea of increasing taxes for anyone on the planet. Biden has proposed several ways to pay for his plans: raising the corporate tax rate, increasing the capital gains tax paid by certain investors, clamping down on tax cheats, and overhauling taxes on multinational corporations with the main goal of eliminating incentives to move profits and jobs overseas.
Here's a rundown of some of the hurdles the Post is reporting on the Democratic side:
So, in essence, Biden's plans to raise revenues for his proposals are facing death by a thousand cuts at this point. That said, all of this was entirely predictable and certainly hasn’t come as a shock to the White House. Even before these wrangling really kicked off, the White House circulated a memo to Democrats titled, “The American People Support President Biden’s Tax Proposals.”
“If critics want to turn this into a debate over taxing the wealthy and big corporations to pay for investments in the middle class, we’re happy to have that fight,” one White House official told Politico Playbook late last month. “The American public is squarely on our side—it’s not even close.”
That is true, and President Biden already seems to be relishing taking this fight to the American people. That's because poll after poll has shown that Americans want major corporations and the nation's wealthiest individuals to pay their fair share. Besides that, Democrats have already given the vast majority of Americans a giant tax cut tucked inside the American Rescue Plan—and not a single Republican voted for it.
But leveling the playing field so that everyone pays their fair share is just the icing on the cake. The cake itself is the very popular proposals included in both of Biden's jobs and family plans, and the more the White House and Democrats talk about those proposals, the better. Creating millions of jobs to revolutionize the nation's ailing infrastructure and offering universal pre-K are the kinds of initiatives that congressional majorities are built on and will give Democrats a real shot at maintaining control of Congress next year.
