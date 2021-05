Category: World Published on Tuesday, 11 May 2021 08:59 Hits: 5

Police in Thailand have arrested three journalists who escaped across the border from Myanmar, charging them with illegal entry. Fellow journalists have warned their lives could be in danger if they are sent back.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/thai-police-arrest-3-journalists-who-fled-myanmar/a-57491600?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf