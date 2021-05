Category: World Published on Tuesday, 11 May 2021 07:42 Hits: 4

Reporters Without Borders (RSF) is urging the Iranian parliament to reject a bill that it says would "help further erode Iran's increasingly vulnerable press freedom" ahead of next month's presidential election.

