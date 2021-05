Category: World Published on Tuesday, 11 May 2021 06:50 Hits: 10

KUALA LUMPUR (Bernama): The High Court was told that former Federal Court Judge Datuk Seri Gopal Sri Ram will represent himself against Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor's application to disqualify him as the lead prosecutor in her corruption trial linked to the RM1.25bil solar hybrid project in Sarawak. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/05/11/sri-ram-to-defend-himself-against-rosmahs-bid-to-disqualify-him-as-lead-prosecutor