Category: World Published on Tuesday, 11 May 2021 07:25 Hits: 10

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union condemned Palestinian rocket attacks into Israel, calling on all sides to aim for a de-escalation and to prevent further civilian casualties. Read full story

