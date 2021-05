Category: World Published on Monday, 10 May 2021 17:53 Hits: 4

AMMAN (Reuters) - Several thousand Jordanians protested near Israel's embassy in Amman on Monday, calling on their government to scrap its peace deal with Israel in the face of serious Israeli-Palestinian clashes around Jerusalem's al Aqsa mosque. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/05/11/jordanians-protest-against-israel-over-al-aqsa-violence