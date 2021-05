Category: World Published on Monday, 10 May 2021 18:38 Hits: 5

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Monday that rocket attacks by Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip into Israel were an "unacceptable escalation", after violent confrontations with Palestinians in Jerusalem. Read full story

