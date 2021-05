Category: World Published on Monday, 10 May 2021 18:21 Hits: 5

The head of the World Trade Organisation said on Monday (May 10) she hoped that by December the body's members will have reached a "pragmatic" solution over whether to waive COVID-19 vaccine patents.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/wto-chief-says-hopes-covid-19-patent-issue-will-be-settled-by-14783076