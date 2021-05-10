DC insider calls out Newsmax host live on-air for spreading Trump election lies

Category: World Published on Monday, 10 May 2021 15:04 Hits: 3

On Saturday, May 8, Elon Musk hosted NBC's long-running "Saturday Night Live" — and the following Monday morning, Newmax TV's Rob Finnerty, who hosts the show "Wake Up, America," brought on former Obama speechwriter David Litt as a guest to discuss that appearance. But the interview went off the rails when the subject of the Big Lie came up, and Finnerty was clearly very uncomfortable with that subject.

Litt, who was a senior speechwriter under President Barack Obama, noted the false claim made by attorney Sidney Powell and other supporters of former President Donald Trump that Dominion Voting Systems helped now-President Joe Biden steal the election. Dominion, in response to that lie, filed major lawsuits against Powell and Newsmax competitor Fox News — and Dominion steered clear of the Big Lie in order to avoid that fate.

Litt asked Finnerty, "Are you still telling that lie, or are you telling new lies?" — to which Finnerty responded, "Do you want to talk about something completely non-related and try to catch me on a Monday morning totally off topic, or do you want to talk about Elon Musk?"



Litt told Finnerty, "I can see why you don't want to talk about Dominion Voting Systems because if you do, Newsmax could get sued and lose billions of dollars because these are lies…. Did Dominion Voting Systems have any impact on the 2020 election?" But Litt refused to say anything about Dominion and ended the interview.

Newsmax, like One America News, is a cable news channel that considers itself to the right of Fox News and Fox Business.

