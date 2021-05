Category: World Published on Monday, 10 May 2021 16:01 Hits: 3

The Interior Minister is the latest in Chancellor Merkel's cabinet to become infected. Japan is struggling to contain a surge in COVID-19 cases with the Olympics almost two months away. Follow DW for the latest.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/coronavirus-digest-german-interior-minister-horst-seehofer-tests-positive/a-57482202?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf