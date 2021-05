Category: World Published on Monday, 10 May 2021 16:12 Hits: 2

Extremist groups, especially on the far-right, have used conspiracy theories about the COVID-19 pandemic as a recruiting tool to attract young supporters, a senior British police officer said on Monday (May 10).

