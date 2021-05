Category: World Published on Monday, 10 May 2021 16:25 Hits: 2

Satellites launched by Elon Musk’s SpaceX are sometimes mistaken for UFOs. The error is easily corrected, but astronomers see other problems with the “industrialization of space.” Light pollution can spoil a clear view of the night sky, even obscuring scientific data.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/Technology/2021/0510/SpaceX-satellites-closing-digital-gap-but-cause-light-pollution?icid=rss