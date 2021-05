Category: World Published on Monday, 10 May 2021 09:54 Hits: 4

Good morning! Welcome to your Monday, May 10, 2021, sunrise briefing.Here are three news events - cyberattack on a U.S. pipeline, Scottish independence, and a Kabul bombing - from this past weekend (while you may have been celebrating Mother's Day, making pasta, and enjoying an offline life). Also, what to look for in the news this week.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/World/2021/0510/Monday-Sunrise-Briefing-Cyberextortion-shuts-down-US-pipeline?icid=rss