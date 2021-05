Category: World Published on Monday, 10 May 2021 08:53 Hits: 4

As one of the world's leading exporters of natural gas, Norway faces a unique challenge in a world that is increasingly moving away from fossil fuels. The country has all the financial, technological, and human resources it needs to thrive in a decarbonized future; what's missing is policy leadership.

