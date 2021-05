Category: World Published on Monday, 10 May 2021 09:21 Hits: 5

A leopard is on the loose in the eastern Chinese city of Hangzhou after escaping from a safari park. Two other big cats who also broke out of the zoo have already been captured.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/china-search-team-hunts-for-escaped-leopard/a-57481065?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf