Category: World Published on Monday, 10 May 2021 08:28 Hits: 6

French President Emmanuel Macron is pushing for watering down the eurozone's budget criteria. But some economists don't think that's a good idea.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/france-in-preelection-push-to-soften-the-eurozone-s-budget-rules/a-57457813?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf