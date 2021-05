Category: World Published on Monday, 10 May 2021 08:21 Hits: 4

The French economy will return to its pre-Covid-19 levels of economic activity by the first half of 2022, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Monday, reaffirming also his target of 5% economic growth for France in 2021.

