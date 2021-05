Category: World Published on Sunday, 09 May 2021 19:20 Hits: 2

Olaf Scholz will lead the SPD's campaign in September's general election — facing off against the Greens' Annalena Baerbock and the CDU's Armin Laschet in the race to replace Angela Merkel.

