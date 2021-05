Category: World Published on Monday, 10 May 2021 04:58 Hits: 4

Just hours before the Taliban announced a cease-fire to mark the end of Ramadan, at least 11 people died in a bomb attack on a bus in the southern Zabul province.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/afghanistan-taliban-declare-three-day-cease-fire-for-eid/a-57479724?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf