Category: World Published on Monday, 10 May 2021 05:39 Hits: 4

Police have arrested a man who stabbed five people at a supermarket in Dunedin in southern New Zealand. Three people are in a critical condition.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/new-zealand-man-stabs-5-in-supermarket-knife-attack/a-57479834?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf