Category: World Published on Monday, 10 May 2021 01:20 Hits: 4

The US government declared a regional emergency Sunday as the largest fuel pipeline system in the United States remained largely shut down, two days after a major ransomware attack was detected.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/americas/20210510-biden-declares-state-of-emergency-after-major-us-pipeline-shut-due-to-cyber-attack