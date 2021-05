Category: World Published on Monday, 10 May 2021 05:38 Hits: 4

Two suspects in the fatal shooting of a police officer last week in southern France were arrested Sunday around 20 kilometres (12 miles) from the city, a source close to the case said.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20210510-two-suspects-held-in-fatal-shooting-of-french-police-officer-in-avignon