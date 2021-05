Category: World Published on Monday, 10 May 2021 07:18 Hits: 5

Israeli police clashed with Palestinian protesters at theĀ Al-Aqsa Mosque compound on Monday, as Israel marks Jerusalem Day amid heightened tensions over the threatened eviction of Palestinians from an East Jerusalem neighbourhood.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/middle-east/20210510-clashes-erupt-at-al-aqsa-site-amid-heightened-tensions-on-jerusalem-day