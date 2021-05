Category: World Published on Sunday, 09 May 2021 22:37 Hits: 3

Last Mother’s Day, they celebrated with bacon and eggs over FaceTime. This time, Jean Codianni of Los Angeles flew to New Jersey to surprise her 74-year-old mother, now that both have been vaccinated against the disease that has stolen uncountable hugs and kisses around the world.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/tearful-reunions-mark-second-mother-s-day-under-covid-19-14776730