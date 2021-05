Category: World Published on Sunday, 09 May 2021 22:54 Hits: 4

The Taliban on Monday declared a three-day ceasefire in Afghanistan to mark this week's Eid al-Fitr holiday, just two days after the government blamed the insurgents for bombs outside a school that killed more than 50 people, mostly young girls.

