Category: World Published on Monday, 10 May 2021 06:50 Hits: 4

SYDNEY: Australia started administering COVID-19 vaccines to athletes around the country on Monday (May 10) to give them "comfort and certainty" for their final preparations for the Tokyo Olympics. Australia has been relatively slow to roll out vaccines to the general population but Olympic and ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/sport/olympics-australia-starts-vaccinating-athletes-against-covid-19-14780186