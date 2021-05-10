News Roundup: House Republicans fall into the Big Lie; Florida COVID-19 variants surge

Category: World Published on Monday, 10 May 2021 02:00 Hits: 3

In the news today: As House Republicans solidify plans to oust Rep. Liz Cheney from leadership, devotion to spreading party-favored hoaxes and propaganda becomes a Republican litmus test for membership. It is a fascist movement, and if it can't win elections it intends to declare democracy itself is rigged against it. And Florida is facing a new post-spring break wave of COVID-19 infections, including the most cases of virus "variants" in any state.

Here's some of what you may have missed:

• By ousting Cheney, House Republicans are laying the groundwork for nullifying the 2024 election

• COVID-19 variants soar in Florida in weeks after crowded spring break

• These Trump-loving false prophets spread dangerous lies, but social media companies won’t act

• Job discrimination. Unemployment. Maternal mortality. Mothers don't need flowers, they need policy

• A Sunday soul serenade for Mama's Day

From the community:

• 'Mass Psychosis' May Follow Cheney's Ouster

• "The Girl in my Bathtub" is a real section on GOP candidate's website explaining girlfriend's death

