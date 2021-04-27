'Flash Protest' Is the Citizens' New Fighting Tactic in Myanmar

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 27 April 2021 12:01 Hits: 0

To avoid repression and arrests by security forces, Burmese citizens are staging "flash protests" through low-bulk marches that last only a short time.

Such actions could be seen Tuesday in Rangoon with a couple of hundred people marching with placards and making the three-finger gesture, which is the symbol of struggle inspired by The Hunger Games. They marched quickly through the streets and then dispersed before the military could arrive.

On Saturday, Burma's junta chief General Min Aung Hlaing attended a meeting of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in Jakarta, where he pledged to stop violence against civilians, initiate dialogue, and accept a mediator to resolve the crisis.

However, the NGO Human Rights Foundation of Monland indicated that the violence has not stopped as security forces killed a protester and detained citizens in Nyaungshwe on Monday.

Yangon’s very impressive flash mob. Young people mobilizing the protests while at the same time avoiding arrests. #RevolutionShallSucceedpic.twitter.com/ckWgl715ho April 27, 2021

Burma's National Unity Government, which was formed by lawmakers elected before the February 1 coup, also denounced that the military continues to attack peaceful protesters despite their pledge in Jakarta to end the violence.

In fact, the military junta said on Tuesday that it will "carefully consider the suggestions" of the ASEAN leaders but only when stability returns to the country. The dictatorship reaffirmed that its current priorities are "maintaining law and order" and restoring "community peace and tranquility".

Since the coup, Burmese have staged daily protests to demand a return to democracy and the release of over 3,000 people detained by the junta. While most of the protests have been peaceful, dozens of young Burmese have joined military training with ethnic guerrillas in Karen State in recent weeks. They are ready to respond to the military with weapons.

Protests against the military junta continue in Myanmar, with no signs of the military relenting repression. pic.twitter.com/ysICAQnLSJ April 10, 2021

Read more https://www.telesurenglish.net/news/Flash-Protest-Is-the-Citizens-New-Fighting-Tactic-in-Myanmar-20210427-0002.html