Category: World Published on Tuesday, 27 April 2021 15:04 Hits: 1

At the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) meeting held in Tajikistan on Tuesday, Russia's Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said that the activities of the U.S. and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) contribute to increasing military threats in the Post-Soviet security bloc’s regions.

“The spectrum of threats and challenges has widened significantly,” he said, explaining that these threats are facilitated by U.S. and NATO actions in the European region, which are aimed at boosting the combat readiness of their forces and strengthen their forward presence.

He also mentioned "the “Four Thirties” plan whereby NATO seeks to make 30 combat ships, 30 ground battalions, and 30 air squadrons available within 30 days.

“Shoigu noted that the West constantly seeks to drive a wedge between the CSTO countries, and to interfere in their internal affairs and spark ‘color revolutions’,” TASS reported.

In response to sanctions, the share of Russia’s international reserves held in the U.S. plummeted to just under 7% by the end of September 2020 , down from about 30% before the Crimea annexation. Less USD holdings and most held outside the US . pic.twitter.com/edYM54OySD April 20, 2021

"In response to NATO's threatening military activities, we have taken appropriate measures," Shoigou said and recalled Russia's recent maneuvers on its territory near Ukraine and the Baltics.

Although the Russian minister ordered last week the withdrawal of troops deployed in those areas, he reiterated that his country will continue to do whatever it deems necessary to ensure the security of its borders.

He also assured that Moscow monitors NATO forces deployed as part of the Defender Europe exercise.

Read more https://www.telesurenglish.net/news/US-and-NATO-Actions-Enhance-Military-Threats-Russia-Warns-20210427-0006.html