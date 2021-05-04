Category: World Published on Tuesday, 04 May 2021 01:02 Hits: 1

The far-right group Proud Boys Canada has dissolved itself after being tagged as a terrorist organization, the group announced in a statement on Sunday.

On February 3, Canada´s government announced the inclusion of Proud Boys in the terrorist list after the organization participated in the Capitol Riot in the United Stated on January 16.

"Proud Boys has and always will be a symbol of resistance against a government that has gone amok. They have sparked a movement that will be a guiding light for many patriotic Canadians," the organization said in a statement shared via Telegram.

Moreover, "fighting the terrorist designation in court will prove to be expensive and time-consuming," the group added.

However, experts warn that such dismantling may be in name only, as new far-right organizations like Canada First are already thriving and sharing pro-nazi propaganda via Telegram.

#FromTheSouth News Bits | FBI Director Christopher Wray testified before the Senate over the U.S. Capitol insurrection, declaring that the events of January 6th, for which nearly 200 people have already been charged, form part of a spiraling domestic terrorism in the U.S. pic.twitter.com/5phGelU9BI March 3, 2021

Read more https://www.telesurenglish.net/news/Far-Right-Group-Proud-Boys-Canada-Dismantles-Itself-20210503-0023.html