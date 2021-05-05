The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Biden Wants To Meet Putin in Person

U.S. President Joe Biden said that he would like to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin personally during his trip to Europe in June.

"That is my hope and expectation. We're working on it," Biden replied when asked by reporters about a potential encounter with Putin.

 

The approach would come after an escalation of tensions between both countries that started when Biden called Putin an Assasin earlier this year. However, during his last address to Congress last week, Biden said that he was not seeking an escalation of tensions with Russia, but Putin's actions "will have consequences."

The U.S. President will attend a Group of Seven summit in the U.K. from June 11 to 13 and then participate in a NATO summit on June 14. According to Reuters, there have been conversations between U.S. and Russia´s representatives, but no agreement has been reached yet.

Read more https://www.telesurenglish.net/news/Biden-Wants-To-Meet-Putin-in-Person-20210504-0026.html

