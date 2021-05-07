'The US Has Undermined World Order' Blinken Acknowledges

Category: World Published on Friday, 07 May 2021 15:06 Hits: 1

U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken admitted before the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) that several of his country's actions over the past few years have undermined the international order, but promised that President Joe Biden's administration will act to repair it.

"I know that some of our actions in recent years have undermined the rules-based order and led others to question whether we are still committed to it," he said.

"Rather than take our word for it, we ask the world to judge our commitment by our actions," Blinken added and implied that the Biden administration will strengthen a rules-based international order.

To express that this multilateral vocation is back, Blinken recalled that the United States joined the Paris Climate Agreement, maintains its presence in the World Health Organization (WHO), plans to return to the UN Human Rights Council, and intends to negotiate a nuclear deal with Iran. These measures undo steps taken by the Trump administration.

Besides noting that Biden supports the COVAX platform to facilitate COVID-19 vaccines to all countries, Blinken pointed out that the U.S. is facing with "humility and transparency" the internal problems of its democracy without trying to hide them from the rest of the world.

He also warned that the global order shaped after World War II is currently in danger due to the resurgence of nationalism.

In this context, the diplomat mentioned that the United States believes that international cooperation "is not only possible but imperative."

