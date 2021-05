Category: World Published on Sunday, 09 May 2021 16:12 Hits: 3

Afghanistan is in mourning after a bomb attack on a Kabul school killed 68 people — mostly young girls. Families have begun burials for their loved ones while others continue to desperately search for missing children.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/afghanistan-families-mourn-girls-killed-in-kabul-school-blast/a-57477100?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf