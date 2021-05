Category: World Published on Saturday, 08 May 2021 14:38 Hits: 1

The death toll in a horrific bombing at a girls’ school in the Afghan capital has soared to 50, many of them pupils between 11 and 15 years old, the Interior Ministry said Sunday.

https://www.france24.com/en/asia-pacific/20210508-dozens-killed-in-bomb-attack-near-school-in-kabul