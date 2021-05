Category: World Published on Sunday, 09 May 2021 14:29 Hits: 3

HANOI (Reuters) - Vietnam reported 102 new COVID-19 infections on Sunday as the Southeast Asian country battled a fast-spreading outbreak which Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh said threatened political stability if not brought under control. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/05/09/vietnam-says-new-covid-outbreak-threatens-stability