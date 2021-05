Category: World Published on Sunday, 09 May 2021 14:47 Hits: 3

PETALING JAYA: If Education Minister Datuk Dr Mohd Radzi Md Jidin and his deputies aren't able to speak up on the Ain Husniza Saiful Nizam issue, then they should all resign, says his predecessor Dr Maszlee Malik. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/05/09/speak-up-over-ain-husniza-issue-or-resign-maszlee-tells-radzi