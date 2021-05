Category: World Published on Sunday, 09 May 2021 18:52 Hits: 3

VATICAN CITY (Reuters) - Italian judge Rosario Livatino, who was killed by the Mafia in Sicily in 1990, was beatified on Sunday, the last stage before possible sainthood in the Roman Catholic Church. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/05/10/italian-judge-killed-by-mafia-is-put-on-road-to-sainthood