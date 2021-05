Category: World Published on Saturday, 08 May 2021 22:10 Hits: 1

Facebook’s new Oversight Board’s decision to extend the ban on former President Trump’s account gives him the attention he craves and Facebook the scrutiny it sought to avoid, says NTU’s Mark Cenite.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/commentary/donald-trump-big-tech-facebook-ban-oversight-14762764