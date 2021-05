Category: World Published on Sunday, 09 May 2021 10:26 Hits: 3

MADRID/BARCELONA: Exhilarated Spaniards danced in streets, chanted "freedom" and partied on beaches overnight as a COVID-19 curfew ended across most of the nation. In scenes akin to New Year's Eve celebrations, hundreds of mainly young people gathered in Madrid's Puerta del Sol square to applaud ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/freedom-fiestas-spaniards-celebrate-end-of-covid-19-curfew-14774736