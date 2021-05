Category: World Published on Saturday, 08 May 2021 11:40 Hits: 1

Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent congratulations to fellow members of the Commonwealth of Independent States over their roles in the Allied victory over Nazi Germany in World War II, and called for "brotherly friendship and mutual assistance" to mold their future relations.

