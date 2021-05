Category: World Published on Sunday, 09 May 2021 17:03 Hits: 2

Alexander Murakhovsky was the first doctor to treat Alexei Navalny after he was poisoned with a nerve agent last year. The doctor has not been seen since Friday.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/russia-doctor-who-treated-alexei-navalny-goes-missing/a-57478063?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf