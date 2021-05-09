A tense Ramadan for families in Jerusalem as clashes continue

Category: World Published on Sunday, 09 May 2021 11:17 Hits: 2

Tensions have been high in Jerusalem since the start of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, with a spike in recent days over the threatened evictions of Palestinian families in the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood of east Jerusalem. Fierce clashes with police around the city's Al-Aqsa mosque have left hundreds injured. Israeli authorities have defended their actions as maintaining security, but Muslims accuse Israel of threatening their freedom to worship.

