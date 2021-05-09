The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

A tense Ramadan for families in Jerusalem as clashes continue

Category: World Hits: 2

A tense Ramadan for families in Jerusalem as clashes continue Tensions have been high in Jerusalem since the start of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, with a spike in recent days over the threatened evictions of Palestinian families in the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood of east Jerusalem. Fierce clashes with police around the city's Al-Aqsa mosque have left hundreds injured. Israeli authorities have defended their actions as maintaining security, but Muslims accuse Israel of threatening their freedom to worship.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/middle-east/20210509-a-tense-ramadan-for-families-in-jerusalem-as-clashes-continue

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version